Banyan Tree School, Chandigarh

The school and the Pracheen Kala Kendra, Chandigarh, signed a collaboration on March 31 to enrich students' experience. The collaboration is aimed at providing opportunities for students interested in performing arts for the first time in the tricity. The collaboration will bring together the expertise of both institutions. Under the terms of the partnership, the school will integrate traditional dance and music instruction into its existing curriculum, providing students with educational experience. In the initiative, the school offers dual certificate to its students. The collaboration will help the students in cultivating passion for cultural arts as an after-school activity. The art integration with the mainstream subjects will enable a joyful teaching-learning process and have positive effect on the development of communication skills. The collaboration is set to begin in the upcoming academic year.