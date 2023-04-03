Banyan Tree School, Chandigarh

The school and the Pracheen Kala Kendra, Chandigarh, signed a collaboration on March 31 to enrich students' experience. The collaboration is aimed at providing opportunities for students interested in performing arts for the first time in the tricity. The collaboration will bring together the expertise of both institutions. Under the terms of the partnership, the school will integrate traditional dance and music instruction into its existing curriculum, providing students with educational experience. In the initiative, the school offers dual certificate to its students. The collaboration will help the students in cultivating passion for cultural arts as an after-school activity. The art integration with the mainstream subjects will enable a joyful teaching-learning process and have positive effect on the development of communication skills. The collaboration is set to begin in the upcoming academic year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi in Surat today to challenge his conviction in defamation case
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, chief ministers of three Congress-rul...
'Go and appeal but why this drama': BJP on Rahul Gandhi's expected show of strength in Surat
Rahul is expected to be accompanied by Rajasthan CM Ashok Ge...
Amritpal Singh trail: Uttar Pradesh gurdwara under scanner after CCTV footage found 'missing'
Police team in Pilibhit to investigate the matter
Video: Here is what Deep Sidhu's girlfriend said on Amritpal Singh, reviving 'Waris Punjab De'
Deep Sidhu's girlfriend visits Golden Temple on actor's b’da...
Police recover arms, explosives from package suspected to be dropped by drone in J-K's Samba
Package contains three China-made pistols, six magazines, 48...