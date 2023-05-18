Banyan Tree School, Chandigarh

Students proved their mettle once again with their astounding scores in the CBSE Class X & XII exams. From Class X, Ridhima Choudhary (95.5%), Samantak Bhattachryya (95%), Anurag Jain (94.8%), Somya Taneja (93%), Harnaaz Kaur (92%), Harshdeep Kaur and Kashvi Kapoor (91%) and Yashashvani Rathore (90.4%) bagged the top honours. From Class XII students, Ridhanshi Singhal (97%) in Humanities, Paarth Pokhuri (94%) in Non-Medical, Gul Virk (93%) in Commerce and Rhythm Grover (85%) in Medical topped in their respective streams.
