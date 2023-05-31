Banyan Tree School, Chandigarh

The school planned a pool party for classes I and II. Students had an enjoyable time in the pool, dipping, splashing and floating. The expression of joy on the faces of the kids were beyond description. All students had a gala time singing and dancing on the music of their choice. Principal Daljeet Singh got some pics clicked with the kids.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
40 medical colleges lose recognition, 100 more face similar action: Sources
There is an increase of 94 per cent in MBBS seats from 51,34...
Army opens fire after suspicious movement near LoC in J-K's Poonch
The firing is reported from forward Karmara village in Gulpu...
North Korea says its attempt to launch 1st spy satellite ends in failure
In a statement published on state media, North Korea says a ...
AAP govt set to expand Cabinet
To induct Khudian, Balkar; Nijjar ‘resigns’ | Reshuffle in p...