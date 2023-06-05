Banyan Tree School, Chandigarh

The school organised News Creation Competition for students of classes III and IV. The budding news readers read the main headlines, entertainment news, city news, sports news, weather report and world news. Students were judged on the basis of content, confidence, presentation, gestures and articulation of voice. The objective of the competition was to encourage children to improve their reading skills and enhance general awareness.
