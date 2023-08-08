Banyan Tree School, Chandigarh

The corridors of the school were abuzz with the spirit of democracy and leadership. The School Council elections were not just about voting, they were about cultivating the next generation of leaders. With the aim of preparing students for the future, the school embarked on the journey to empower them with vital life skills. Through these elections, the school set sail on the voyage of leadership, guiding students to become captains of their destinies. Understanding the significance of democracy and the voting process, students embraced the role of both voters and contenders. This experience ignited their critical thinking, fostering a deeper appreciation for the power of choice.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-trust debate: Opposition says forced to bring motion to break PM Modi's ‘maun vrat’; govt calls it targeting of ‘poor person’s son’
Government that talked about 'one India' created 'two Manipu...
Nullification of Article 370: Supreme Court ‘rejects’ idea of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir
Top court’s observation comes after Kapil Sibal, who represe...
Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for 'obstructing search ops', Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity
FIR filed on August 5 when police alleged that Assam Rifles ...
TMC leader Derek O'Brien's 'suspension' from Rajya Sabha put on hold
As soon as the House meets at noon after the adjournment, Co...
Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane bungalow, may shift soon
In April, Rahul vacated his official residence after he was ...