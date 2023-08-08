Banyan Tree School, Chandigarh

The corridors of the school were abuzz with the spirit of democracy and leadership. The School Council elections were not just about voting, they were about cultivating the next generation of leaders. With the aim of preparing students for the future, the school embarked on the journey to empower them with vital life skills. Through these elections, the school set sail on the voyage of leadership, guiding students to become captains of their destinies. Understanding the significance of democracy and the voting process, students embraced the role of both voters and contenders. This experience ignited their critical thinking, fostering a deeper appreciation for the power of choice.

#Democracy