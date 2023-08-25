Banyan Tree School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Independence Day. The festivities commenced with the hoisting of the national flag by guest of honour JJ Singh, president, RWA, Sector 48, and school Director Col GS Chadha, followed by the rendition of the national anthem. The event showcased a myriad of performances that beautifully depicted the glory and struggle for freedom in India, encompassing patriotic songs, character portrayals, and captivating dance routines. School Principal Garima S Bhardwaj, extended her gratitude towards all those who played a role in the success of the Independence Day celebrations, particularly acknowledging the unwavering support of the parents and teachers.