Banyan Tree School, Chandigarh

The investiture ceremony was held at the school. The ceremony started with Ganesh Vandana. The newly elected council members presented a ‘Leaders March’. The council members were honoured and conferred with badges and sashes. Principal Garima Bhardwaj administered the oath of allegiance to the newly appointed board of student council, who swore to serve their alma mater with utmost sincerity and to the best of their abilities. The chief guest was Vivek Atray, author and motivational Tedx speaker. The guest of honour was Col Daljeet Singh Cheema, Professor of Management, Shoolini University, Solan. The ceremony culminated with a vote of thanks by Director, Banyan Tree School, Col Guljit Singh Chadha.