Banyan Tree School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Grandparents’ Day. The event started with a welcome address by Headmistress Rachana Khanna followed by performances by students of the pre-primary wing, who danced on catchy melodies and presented songs dedicated to their grandparents. The grandparents enjoyed a variety of games and activities designed to engage them in a day of fun and laughter. They also captured beautiful moments with their grandchildren at the photo booth. Principal Garima S Bhardwaj presented the vote of thanks reiterating the importance of family and the role that grandparents play in shaping the lives of grandchildren.