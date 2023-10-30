Banyan Tree School, Chandigarh

To create awareness among the students about disaster management, a mock fire and evacuation drill involving students and teachers was conducted for Class III-X. The drill created familiarity among the students about firefighting techniques and the ways to respond swiftly in times of such emergency. Surender Singh, LFM, Fire Station, Industrial Area, Ph-2 Chandigarh, along with his team shared simple and easy guidelines to follow safety tips with the students. Surender Singh guided students as to how they can approach the emergency team on a common helpline number-112. He explained the functioning of a fire extinguisher and educated students about the types of fuels and fire extinguishers. Some students were called on to operate the fire extinguishers. Garima Bhardwaj addressed the assembly and interacted with students regarding their perception of the drill.
