Banyan Tree School, Chandigarh

Performing Arts Fest was organised at the school for Class V-XII. The event not only provided the students a chance to showcase their talent but also to get their mind, body and soul refreshed. An array of performances were given by the Music, Dance and Drama Club, which enthralled the audience. Student members of the Non-Flame Cooking Club, Scientific Temperament and Art Club presented a plethora of activities and experiments. The fest acted almost like a therapy fostering creativity, courage and self-confidence among students. The event was attended by Principal Garima Bhardwaj and Vice-Principal Gurpreet Prakash. The event concluded with the rhythmic garba beats wherein the students showcased their finest dance moves.
