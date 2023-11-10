Banyan Tree School, Chandigarh

The school organised an Inter-School Music Band Competition- “Umanita-One World, An Overture”. The competition witnessed a large number of participation from music bands of various schools across the Tricity. The wide genres of performances included Bollywood, classical, folk, original and patriotic songs. The competition was judged by luminaries from the field of music — Prof Pankaj Mala Sharma and Dr Jaspreet Kaur Jassal. The winner was the Music Chorders band from Chitkara International School, Sector-25, Chandigarh. The second position was awarded to the music band Elyzium from Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, and the third position was shared by music bands Riyaaz Group from Millennium School, Mohali, and the Teenage Core from Shemrock School, Mohali. Prof Pankaj Mala Sharma applauded the talent witnessed at the competition. She paid tribute to the founder of the school Dr Kulwant Rai on his 100th Centenary and congratulated the school for completing 20 years.

#Bollywood