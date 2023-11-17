Banyan Tree School, Chandigarh

On the occasion of the 99th Birth Anniversary of the school's founder Dr Kulwant Rai, the students visited the orphanage ‘Gur Asara’, to honour the values of community service and commitment to social responsibility. The students of classes III and IV organised a variety of activities to bring smiles to the faces of the children in the orphanage. These activities included playing games, telling stories, and sharing their own experiences. The students generously donated a range of items to the orphanage, including eatables, chocolates, school stationery, and clothes.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Assembly election LIVE Updates: Polling on for 230 seats of MP
Voting is under way in 64,626 polling stations set up in the...
21 metres drilled through rubble for labourers' rescue at Uttarakhand tunnel
The labourers have been trapped since Sunday morning when a ...
Anti-terror operation in J-K’s Kulgam enters second day
Gunshots are exchanged early on Friday after a night-long lu...
Joe Biden, Xi Jinping agree to maintain hotline, resume high-level military contact
US President again calls Chinese counterpart ‘dictator’, say...
Pakistan’s Wasim Akram says ‘embarrassed, I can't even…’ on Sikander Bakht's comments over Rohit Sharma's toss technique
Former Pakistan cricketer Moin Khan said that Bakht is just ...