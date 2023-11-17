Banyan Tree School, Chandigarh

On the occasion of the 99th Birth Anniversary of the school's founder Dr Kulwant Rai, the students visited the orphanage ‘Gur Asara’, to honour the values of community service and commitment to social responsibility. The students of classes III and IV organised a variety of activities to bring smiles to the faces of the children in the orphanage. These activities included playing games, telling stories, and sharing their own experiences. The students generously donated a range of items to the orphanage, including eatables, chocolates, school stationery, and clothes.