Banyan Tree School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Founder's Day . The grand celebration started with a special assembly wherein the teachers & the students paid their tribute to their founder Dr.Kulwant Rai. The function began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. on a religious note as the students presented Ganesh Vandana followed by Sai Bhajan.Various art and craft activities and games were organised for the students like stone painting , card making, non flame cooking, hopscotch, bookmark making,musical chairs etc.
The Head Boy & Head Girl presented a speech upon the life & deeds of the respected founder of the school. Students were enlightened about the remarkable legacy which is left behind by Founder Dr.Kulwant Rai. Golden moment of the day was marked by the precious words of principal ma'am Ms.Garima Bhardwaj as she gave a deep insight on Dr.Rai's unwavering dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence that laid the foundation of the institute. The motivating life journey of the revered founder was also shared with the students through an illuminating video. Following the footsteps of the founder, students paid a visit to an orphanage Gur-Asara to honour the values of community service & Sai Temple for seeking the blessings and for the noble cause of donation.
