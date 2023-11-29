Banyan Tree School, Chandigarh

Embracing the spirit of inclusivity and harmony, the school organised a special assembly on Gurupurb, honouring the Sikh community's rich culture and traditions. The school has consistently championed secular values. The students engaged in the assembly, immersing themselves in the teachings of Sikh Gurus and the resonating hymns. Punjabi teacher, Manpreet, shared insights into Guru Nanak Dev's life and teachings, while Vice-Principal Gurpreet Kaur Prakash illuminated the profound teachings of the ten Sikh Gurus. Principal Garima S. Bhardwaj commended the successful assembly, highlighting the school's commitment to diversity and togetherness. The event concluded with students offering their respects through Ardaas and the sharing of Guru's blessings with kadah parshad,

#Sikhs