Banyan Tree School, Chandigarh

An inter-school competition, Talent Fiesta, took place on the school premises, bringing together schools from the city for a day filled with talent, creativity and gaiety. The event aimed at providing a platform for students of kindergarten to showcase their diverse skills and talents. The event started with a prayer by the school choir, followed by welcome address by Headmistress Rachana Khanna. Kindergarten stars from many schools participated in fancy dress, show and tell, rhyme recitation and dance competition. A magic show was also organised. An art and craft corner allowed students to explore their creative side, while a play zone and Fun Sports Circuit provided a space for recreational activities. Prizes were awarded to the winners. The winners of each competition received gifts and trophies. The programme culminated with an address by Principal Garima S Bhardwaj.
