Banyan Tree School, Chandigarh

International Yoga Day was celebrated by the students and staff members of the school. Students were encouraged to make yoga an integral part of their lives. They were motivated to practice yoga regularly which will eventually integrate the body, mind, spirit, and soul, offering a holistic approach to health and well-being that brings peace to our hectic lives. Its power to transform is what we celebrate on this special day. Students and teachers performed various kinds of asanas like surya namaskar, mudra, anulom vilom, setu bandhasana and titli asana. Students and staff members enthusiastically participated in it and shared pictures while performing various asanas.

