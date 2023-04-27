Banyan Tree School, Chd

The school organised a story-telling session on April 22 for students aged three to nine years. Listening with rapt attention, they were exposed to the basics of voice modulation and the rhythm of storytelling. Developing communication skills and expanding the realm of their imagination was the main objective of this session. Overall, it was a great learning experience for children.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Like being on deathbed': Rescued Indians share tales of ordeal in Sudan
Sukhvinder Singh from Haryana recalls his ordeal in Sudan
Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed after landslide, over 300 vehicles stranded
The landslide takes place in the Shalgari area of the distri...
Boxing legend Kaur Singh dies at 74
Had been living in his native village in Sangrur; dies in a ...
BSF shoots down drone in Amritsar sector, seizes over 2kg heroin and opium
Troops deployed in the depth area also hear the sound of a d...