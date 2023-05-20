Banyan Tree School, Chd

The school organised a career counselling workshop for aspiring architects. Counsellor Dr Sangeeta Bagga, a professor at Chandigarh College of Architecture (CAA), Chandigarh, and the first woman Principal of the CCA, provided valuable information about the various career paths available in architecture. The event aimed at equipping young minds with valuable insights and guidance to navigate their professional journeys in the dynamic field of architecture. The workshop, titled "Embarkation 2023: A series of career counselling session," brought together a diverse group of participants from classes IX to XII.
