Banyan Tree School, Chd

A workshop on 'Good touch and bad touch' was organised at the school for students of Nursery to Class IV. Speaker Manjula, who is the Director of Prasanchetas Foundation and is also a life skills coach and motivational speaker explained how to differentiate and identify 'bad touch' or other 'uncomfortable behaviour' from others. A PPT and video related to the topic was shown. It was a great initiative and a step further to spread awareness about one of the most sensitive issues in today's time for children to understand the prevailing truth and essential guidelines to deal with the same, thus making themselves future ready.