'Barsi' of Sant Baba Maggar Singh observed

The barsi of Sant Baba Maggar Singh was observed at Gurdwara Sahib Sant Baba Nidhan Singh. Students of Sant Baba Nidhan Singh Ji Public School, Kartarpur, sang religious hymns in praise of God. Honourable members of the schoo management, including Chairperson Surinder Kaur, Chairperson Dr Charan Singh, Pyara Singh, Satnam Singh and Palwinder Kaur, along with Principal Kanwaljit Kaur and the school staff, participated in the ceremony and sought the divine blessings of the Almighty.

