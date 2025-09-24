DT
Home / The School Tribune / 'Barsi' of Sant Baba Maggar Singh observed

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Sep 24, 2025 IST
The barsi of Sant Baba Maggar Singh was observed at Gurdwara Sahib Sant Baba Nidhan Singh. Students of Sant Baba Nidhan Singh Ji Public School, Kartarpur, sang religious hymns in praise of God. Honourable members of the schoo management, including Chairperson Surinder Kaur, Chairperson Dr Charan Singh, Pyara Singh, Satnam Singh and Palwinder Kaur, along with Principal Kanwaljit Kaur and the school staff, participated in the ceremony and sought the divine blessings of the Almighty.

