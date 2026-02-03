Basant Panchami celebrated

AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, celebrated Basant Panchami with great joy and devotion. The celebration began with Saraswati Puja, seeking blessings of Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge and wisdom. The pre-primary tiny tots, along with teachers, came dressed in yellow attire, spreading vibrancy and positivity across the campus. The children recited Saraswati Vandana and Gayatri mantra and enthusiastically participated in a kite-making activity. Children were also apprised of the significance of Basant Panchami in an engaging manner. The celebration beautifully blended tradition with joyful learning. Principal Pamila Kaur appreciated the efforts of the teachers and encouraged students to stay connected with Indian culture and values.
