Basant Panchami celebrated

Celebrations to mark the festival of Basant Panchmi were organised at Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Tarn Taran, on Tuesday. was Poetry recitation, speech, song and dance competitions were organised for the students. Students also participated in kite flying on the occasion. Harjit Singh and Gurinder Singh from the management said that on the day Goddess Maa Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge and learning is worshipped. The winners of the various competitions were given awards on the occasion. Ranjit Bhatia Principal of the school appreciated the efforts put in by the students and staff in making the even a success.
