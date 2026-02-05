Basant Panchami celebrated

Bachpan Play School, Nayagaon, celebrated Basant Panchami. All children and teachers participated in the celebration. The programme began with prayers to Goddess Saraswati. The children and teachers offered prayers together and sought blessings for knowledge and wisdom. After the prayer, Prasad was distributed among all. The celebration created a peaceful and spiritual atmosphere in the school. The event helped children understand the importance of Basant Panchami and our cultural values.

