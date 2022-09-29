Baseball team of Pinegrove School, Subathu excels

The school’s U-14 boys basketball team came runners-up in the U-14 IPSC Basketball Tournament held at Pestleweed School, Dehradun. Twelve schools from across the country participated in the tournament. The school team won league matches against PPS, Nabha, (51-11), Mayo College, Ajmer, (48-05) and YPS, Mohali, (35-17). In the semi-finals the school team defeated The Emerald Heights International School, Indore, by 30-20. The school team lost the final to MNS School, Rai, by 25-40. Vardaan Singh Thakur was adjudged the ‘Best Player’ of the tournament.