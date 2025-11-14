Basketball match played

An exciting basketball match was played in Valley Public School, Panchkula. The players showed excellent dribbling, quick passes and accurate shooting, keeping the spectators fully engaged throughout the game. The final match was played between Aravali and Himalaya houses and it turned out to be a thrilling contest. Aravali House emerged victorious. Principal Dr S Umamaheswari applauded the winners and praised all participants for their dedication and fair play.

