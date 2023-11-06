Basketball meet at PML SD Public School, Chandigarh

The CBSE Cluster XVII Basketball Tournament Under-19 (Boys and Girls) 2023-24 culminated at the school witnessing a closing ceremony and prize distribution function. KK Sharma, Chairman-cum-Manager of the host institution, presided over the function as the chief guest and felicitated the winners with trophies and certificates. Principal Monica Sharma congratulated the winning team and the coaches. After the prize distribution function a sumptuous lunch was served to the staff members.
