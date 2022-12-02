Basketball tournament at PML SD Public School, Chandigarh

The school is organising the CBSE Cluster XVII Basketball Tournament U-19 (Boys & Girls) 2022-23. On the second day, in the boys section, Guru Nanak Public School, Chandigarh won the match by 64-62 points against Learning Paths School, Mohali. Budha Dal Public School, Patiala won the match against Mata Jaswant Kaur School, Badal. The New Public School, Sector 18, Chandigarh won the match against The New Cambridge Inter School. Gurukul Global School, Manimajra, won the match by 55-17 points against Budha Dal Public School, Patiala. In the girls section, New Public School, Chandigarh, won against St Mary School, Patiala. Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36, Chandigarh won the match by score 21-02 points against St. Joseph, Sector 44, Chandigarh.