Basketball tournament at PML SD Public School, Chandigarh

The school is organising the CBSE Cluster XVII Basketball Tournament U-19 (Boys & Girls) 2022-23. On the second day, in the boys section, Guru Nanak Public School, Chandigarh won the match by 64-62 points against Learning Paths School, Mohali. Budha Dal Public School, Patiala won the match against Mata Jaswant Kaur School, Badal. The New Public School, Sector 18, Chandigarh won the match against The New Cambridge Inter School. Gurukul Global School, Manimajra, won the match by 55-17 points against Budha Dal Public School, Patiala. In the girls section, New Public School, Chandigarh, won against St Mary School, Patiala. Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36, Chandigarh won the match by score 21-02 points against St. Joseph, Sector 44, Chandigarh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources
Gurpatwant Pannu, head of the banned terror outfit Sikhs For...
Sidhu Moosewala’s father happy at Goldy Brar’s detention, wants thorough investigation into son’s murder
Says the gangsters were not being questioned properly as to ...
Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar will definitely be brought to India: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
‘Goldy Brar will be very soon in the custody of Punjab polic...
Ludhiana court bomb blast conspirator Happy Malaysia arrested at Delhi airport
NIA had announces Rs 10 lakh reward on Harpreet Singh alias ...