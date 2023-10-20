Basketball tourney at Sacred Souls' School, Gharuan

The school hosted the opening day of the Thakur Memorial Trophy 2023, an all India inter-school basketball tournament to bring together the finest talents from across India. The inaugural event was attended by Principal Manbir Brar and Director Gurpal Singh Bhatti. The chief guest was Arpit Shukla, ADGP, Law and Order, Punjab. The guests of honour were Tejdeep Singh Saini, PCS, Punjab, Varinder Singh Brar, SSP, Ludhiana (Rural), DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar and Parminder Singh, Superintendent of Police, Jalandhar. The top match of the day featured Sacred Souls’ School and Bishop Cotton School, Shimla. Sacred Souls’ School emerged victorious with a score of 25/14. Acharyakulam, Haridwar, competed against The Asian School, Dehradun, in the girls’ category, with Acharyakulam securing a victory with a score of 29/16. On the boys’ side, Partap World School (Pathankot) played against The Asian School, Dehradun, with The Asian School claiming a win at 58/19. In another gripping match, the Corvuss American Academy, Mumbai, went up against Maharaja Ranjit S Armed Forces Preparatory Institute, Mohali, and won with 56/20. Director of school Gurpal Singh Bhatti, while encouraging the players, said as the three-day tournament unfolds, it is expected to bring more awe-inspiring moments and foster love for the game among the youth.