Bastille Day celebrated

Dyal Singh Public School, Panipat, celebrated French National Day (Bastille Day) with enthusiasm and cultural spirit. Students of Class V presented a well-researched and informative PowerPoint presentation on Bastille Day. The presentation was prepared and confidently delivered by Aniksha and Garvit, who highlighted the historical significance of the French Revolution and the importance of Bastille Day in France. The cultural programme featured an energetic boys’ group dance, a graceful girls’ group dance, and a melodious group song, all of which were warmly appreciated by the audience. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the Principal, teachers, and students for their enthusiastic participation and support.
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