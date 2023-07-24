BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, Ludhiana

Ambassador Dr Deepak Vohra visited the school. His presentation on ‘Amrit Kaal, a visionary outlook for India in 2047’, painted a vibrant picture of the nation’s triumphant future. Dr Vohra showcased India’s remarkable rise on the global stage. Capt VK Syal, School Manager, praised Dr Deepak Vohra’s inspiring vision, emphasising resilience and dedication in a nation’s journey. Dr Paramjit Kaur, highlighted the session’s significance in shaping young minds and urged them to contribute to India’s progress. Principal Anuja Kaushal urged the students to embrace values like dedication, resilience, and compassion to make a positive impact on society and uplift humanity.
