BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, Ludhiana

To sensitise educators about the strategies of finances and utility of virtual resources, an awareness session, “Sensitisation on financial literacy and use of digital tools” was organised at the school by the CBSE in collaboration with SEBI (Mutual Funds) regulations. The session witnessed the participation of 100 teachers. Luv Luthra, a Chartered Accountant and expert from the US, and Honey Kakkar, Deputy Manager at Kotak Mahindra Mutual Funds, led the session.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
454 vs 2: Lok Sabha passes women’s Bill; Amit Shah says to be effective post 2029
Sonia Gandhi pitches for OBC quota within reserved seats, in...
Indian-origin MP says Canadian Hindus 'soft targets', urges them to be calm, vigilant
The Hindu MP says Pannun is trying to provoke the Hindu-Cana...
Class 9 student in Lucknow dies of heart attack in school
The child develops breathlessness while attending class foll...