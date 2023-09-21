BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, Ludhiana

To sensitise educators about the strategies of finances and utility of virtual resources, an awareness session, “Sensitisation on financial literacy and use of digital tools” was organised at the school by the CBSE in collaboration with SEBI (Mutual Funds) regulations. The session witnessed the participation of 100 teachers. Luv Luthra, a Chartered Accountant and expert from the US, and Honey Kakkar, Deputy Manager at Kotak Mahindra Mutual Funds, led the session.

