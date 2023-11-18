BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, Ludhiana

A felicitation ceremony of school alumni was held in the school. School alumni Aanchal Dhir, Kayuri Kataria and Rupali Gupta, who have cleared the PCS (Judicial) exam this year, were felicitated on the occasion. Aanchal Dhir has secured the third rank in the PCS judicial examination. The trio was honoured by school president Rakesh Jain, school Manager Capt VK Sayal, Chander Gambhir, Nitin Nahan, Director Dr Paramjit Kaur and other dignitaries. The proud parents of these accomplished alumni also attended the felicitation ceremony.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Air pollution in Delhi drops from ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’
The city's AQI stands at 339 at 9 am, improving from 405 at ...
Punjab CM's Officer on Special Duty Manjit Sidhu resigns
He resigns citing health issues
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sends L-G report demanding sacking of chief secretary
The report accuses Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar of using his...
Cash, drugs, jewellery worth Rs 340 cr seized during model code of conduct period in MP
Polls to 230 assembly seats in the state were held on Friday
5 die as SUV hits roadside tree in Jharkhand
5 seriously injured