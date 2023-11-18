BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, Ludhiana

A felicitation ceremony of school alumni was held in the school. School alumni Aanchal Dhir, Kayuri Kataria and Rupali Gupta, who have cleared the PCS (Judicial) exam this year, were felicitated on the occasion. Aanchal Dhir has secured the third rank in the PCS judicial examination. The trio was honoured by school president Rakesh Jain, school Manager Capt VK Sayal, Chander Gambhir, Nitin Nahan, Director Dr Paramjit Kaur and other dignitaries. The proud parents of these accomplished alumni also attended the felicitation ceremony.