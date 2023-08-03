BCM Arya Model Sr Sec School, Shastri Nagar, Ludhiana

The school hosted an awe-inspiring TechManthan 1.0 etching a remarkable chapter in the chronicles of educational excellence. The event showcased the brilliance of young innovators through five exciting challenges. In a STEAM Challenge, participants crafted 3D virtual models of star rated sustainable green buildings, apps to solve agriculture related problems, robotic characters envisioning a futuristic AI-driven era. They also mastered coding marvels in a thrilling Maze challenge, and astounded the audience with code-based solutions in a Scavenger Hunt. Additionally, the Witblox Young Inventor Challenge birthed pioneering startup ideas. One of the highlights of the event was to design a website centred around ‘Child Cancer Care’ dedicated to paediatric cancer patients emphasising the need for early diagnosis, and offering valuable counselling resources. Director of the school Dr Paramjit Kaur emphasised that “TechManthan 1.0 was a cosmic phenomenon which has left an indelible mark on the hearts of all present”. Principal Anuja Kaushal said, “TechManthan 1.0 stands as a testament to excellence and innovation and the echoes of this triumph will be etched forever in our glorious legacy, beckoning future generations to embrace this fusion of creativity, technology and innovation.”

#Agriculture