BCM Arya Model Sr Sec School, Shastri Nagar, Ludhiana

The school hosted the Techmanthan 1.0 result declaration. The event was conducted via Zoom app. It commenced with a mesmerising presentation, showcasing the highlights and snapshots of Techmanthan 1.0. Principal Anuja Kaushal was present during the presentation. The presentation of achievements took centre stage as glimpses of each event were showcased through a dynamic and engaging PowerPoint presentation. Anticipation hung in the air as the results were unveiled, revealing the exceptional talents who had outshone their peers in their respective events. A cultural interlude provided a moment of artistic delight, showcasing the students’ versatility beyond the realm of technology and innovation.