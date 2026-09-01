BCM Arya School, Lalton, Ludhiana, hosts BCMA-GMUN Conference

BCM Arya School, Lalton, Ludhiana, hosted the BCMA-GMUN Conference, bringing together 30 delegates from different schools for an enriching Model United Nations experience. Focusing on "Threats to International Peace Caused by Terrorist Organisations", the conference encouraged discussions on counter-terrorism, terrorist financing, arms trafficking, international cooperation and global peace. Guided by an expert executive board, delegates showcased their research, diplomacy and critical thinking skills. Certificates and special awards recognised outstanding performances. Principal Kritika Seth congratulated the participants and highlighted the role of such platforms in nurturing confident, responsible global citizens.

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