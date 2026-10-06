BCM Arya School, Lalton, organises capacity building programme

BCM Arya School, Lalton, organised a capacity building programme on disaster management to enhance awareness, preparedness and response skills among educators for effective handling of emergencies. Faculty members from various institutions attended the programme, which provided a platform for interaction, learning and the exchange of best practices. The programme was graced by Rajdeep Kaur Aulakh, Principal, Darshan Academy, Bhamian Kalan, Ludhiana, and Jinny Talwar, Principal, Ram Lal Bhasin Public School, Dugri Phase-I, Ludhiana, as resource persons. Dr Paramjit Kaur, Director, Arya Samaj Group of Schools, emphasised the importance of disaster preparedness, safety measures and building a culture of resilience in educational institutions.

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