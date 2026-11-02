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Home / The School Tribune / BCM Arya School, Lalton

BCM Arya School, Lalton

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:17 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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The school celebrated its annual extravaganza, Grand Panache–3, showcasing students’ talent, creativity and innovation. The occasion was graced by Mukesh Sahni, Managing Director of Mitter Fasteners, as the chief guest. The event was attended by Rakesh Jain, school president; Vinod Sehgal and Vyas Dev Bembi, school vice-presidents; Dr Paramjit Kaur, Director of Arya Samaj Group of Schools; Dr Ranvir Aggarwal, school Manager; Vivek Sehgal, treasurer; and other distinguished members of the school management. The programme commenced with the traditional lamp-lighting ceremony, followed by the annual report presented by Principal Kritika Seth and senior students, highlighting the school’s achievements and commitment to holistic education. The highlight of the event was ‘Hello Future – Robot Launch’, which showcased technological innovation and a futuristic vision. Other captivating performances included Sur Tarang, Rise of Shakti, Rangilo Rajasthan and Kalyug: When Darkness Rises, along with energetic gidda and bhangra performances.

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