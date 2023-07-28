BCM Foundational Stage, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana

Vanmahotsav week was celebrated with enthusiasm in the school. A useful information about the plants, saving trees, keeping the environment neat and clean, etc, was rendered by the teachers to the kids. Students came in green colour attire and also participated in different activities planned for the day. Students had a nature walk in the garden, where they planted saplings and watered them. Nursery students showed their love towards nature while preparing a ‘tree’ using hand impressions. LKG kids made headgear and gave the message of ‘Save trees, save Earth’. UKG kids swayed and tapped their feet while reciting a poem, ‘Plant more and more trees’. Headmistress Ritu Syal opined that the celebration of Vanmahotsav is an ideal opportunity to instil the value of social responsibility in kids towards safeguarding trees and forests. Principal DP Guleria encouraged the students to preserve trees, which play a vital role in maintaining the ecological balance.

