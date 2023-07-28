BCM Foundational Stage, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana

Vanmahotsav week was celebrated with enthusiasm in the school. A useful information about the plants, saving trees, keeping the environment neat and clean, etc, was rendered by the teachers to the kids. Students came in green colour attire and also participated in different activities planned for the day. Students had a nature walk in the garden, where they planted saplings and watered them. Nursery students showed their love towards nature while preparing a ‘tree’ using hand impressions. LKG kids made headgear and gave the message of ‘Save trees, save Earth’. UKG kids swayed and tapped their feet while reciting a poem, ‘Plant more and more trees’. Headmistress Ritu Syal opined that the celebration of Vanmahotsav is an ideal opportunity to instil the value of social responsibility in kids towards safeguarding trees and forests. Principal DP Guleria encouraged the students to preserve trees, which play a vital role in maintaining the ecological balance.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Zero tolerance towards crime against women: Govt in Supreme Court on Manipur video
Submits affidavit | Favours deterrent punishment | Hearing t...
SC allows ED chief extension till September 15, but asks if all other officers incompetent
Extraordinary situation, Centre tells apex court
Dynasties must quit India: PM
Calls INDIA a ploy to hide misdeeds | Threat to democracy, s...