BCM Foundational Stage, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana

The aim of celebrating International Tiger Day was to promote the protection and expansion of the wild tigers’ habitats. Students participated enthusiastically in the tiger art activity where they prepared masks and models of tigers using Dixie cups, craft paper, colours, etc. UKG kids expressed how this magnificent animal is on the verge of extinction if we don’t join hands to save them. Headmistress Ritu Syal said, “Tigers are on the verge of extinction. We need to protect them so we should save the tigers before they are silenced forever.” Principal DP Guleria opined that this “majestic creature is now the emblem of conservation efforts, and the tiger is a symbol of bravery, strength and nationality”.