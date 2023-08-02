BCM Foundational Stage, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana

The aim of celebrating International Tiger Day was to promote the protection and expansion of the wild tigers’ habitats. Students participated enthusiastically in the tiger art activity where they prepared masks and models of tigers using Dixie cups, craft paper, colours, etc. UKG kids expressed how this magnificent animal is on the verge of extinction if we don’t join hands to save them. Headmistress Ritu Syal said, “Tigers are on the verge of extinction. We need to protect them so we should save the tigers before they are silenced forever.” Principal DP Guleria opined that this “majestic creature is now the emblem of conservation efforts, and the tiger is a symbol of bravery, strength and nationality”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gurugram, Nuh remain tense as fresh violence takes toll to 5
Mob torches religious site, imam killed | 110 detained, curf...
Virtual to real: How war on social media triggered arson in Nuh
Most suspects detained YouTubers, say police
Indian woman who fell into Singapore Straits from cruise ship has died, says son
The couple's other son Apoorv Sahani had said on Monday that...
Parwanoo-Dharampur section of National Highway-5 closed for traffic after landslide
The district police have directed the commuters to use alter...
Singapore's Indian-origin investment guru Narayana Iyer Narayanan dies
Narayanan, who had deep knowledge of the stock and share mar...