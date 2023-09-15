BCM Foundational Stage, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana

The school observed National Nutrition Week to raise awareness among the students about the value of healthy practices and proper nutrition for upholding a healthy lifestyle. The students were encouraged to bring vegetables, salads, chapatti wraps, bhakhri pizza, rainbow fruit platter, fruit slush, sprout bhel, etc. Literacy Day was also celebrated on the same day. Students took part wholeheartedly in the activities planned for the day. Teachers weaved the alphabet story and narrated for the students of Nursery. LKG and UKG kids participated in a poster-making activity. Headmistress Ritu Syal suggested that nutrition balance and regular physical activity are linked to improve health, self-esteem and academic performance.