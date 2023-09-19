BCM Foundational Stage, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana

The school organised various competitions for students recently. While students of Nursery class swayed to the tunes of poems, UKG students participated in ‘chaupai’ competition. LKG kids participated in a calligraphy competition. Ozone Day was also celebrated to spread awareness among the students about the importance of the ozone shield for life on earth. The students also took part in a poster-making activity, highlighting the need to protect the ozone layer. Speaking on the occasion, Headmistress of the school Ritu Syal said, “ These competitions enable the students to improve descriptive skills by communicating feelings, thoughts and emotions with words.”