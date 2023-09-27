BCM Foundational Stage, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana

The school celebrated International Red Panda Day and Rhino Day. The reason for celebrating the day is to spread awareness of the red panda and rhino to promote the importance of protecting them from extinction. Students took part in making red pandas and rhinos with the help of craft papers, crayons and glitter sheets. Headmistress Ritu Syal said the learners gained knowledge of the different kinds of animals, their uses as well as their importance in the ecological chain. Principal DP Guleria laid stress on the fact that “we must remember that our actions towards animals reflect our humanity. It is our responsibility to be compassionate and kind”.