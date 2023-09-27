BCM Foundational Stage, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana

The school celebrated International Red Panda Day and Rhino Day. The reason for celebrating the day is to spread awareness of the red panda and rhino to promote the importance of protecting them from extinction. Students took part in making red pandas and rhinos with the help of craft papers, crayons and glitter sheets. Headmistress Ritu Syal said the learners gained knowledge of the different kinds of animals, their uses as well as their importance in the ecological chain. Principal DP Guleria laid stress on the fact that “we must remember that our actions towards animals reflect our humanity. It is our responsibility to be compassionate and kind”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
The minister's comments come against the backdrop of the US ...
Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Describing the allegations levelled by Justin Trudeau agains...
NIA raids 30 places in Punjab to unearth terrorist-gangster-smuggler nexus
Raids 51 places in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, Delhi
BSF seizes 1.5kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar
The seized substances are three packets of narcotics, wrappe...
Chandigarh scientist honoured at CSIR's 82nd foundation day
Ashwani Kumar's work on potential reduction in TB treatment ...