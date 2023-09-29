BCM Foundational Stage, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana

The school celebrated World Environmental Health Day. Students participated in various activities planned for the day. Nursery students filled colour in the given picture of fruit tree. LKG students were made aware of the environment health by conducting an experiment of land and water pollution with the help of the class facilitator. UKG students prepared an ‘Environment Positive Ball’. Headmistress Ritu Syal laid emphasis on how small endeavours could make a big difference. Principal DP Guleria stated that a greener environment always ensures a better place for everyone.

