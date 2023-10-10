BCM Foundational Stage, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana

The school celebrated World Animal Day. This day is celebrated to honour the relationship between humans and the animals aiming at the global objective of uniting people for welfare of fauna. To generate the feeling of empathy and compassion for all living beings, the school had planned various activities. Nursery students made collage with the help of animals’ stickers. LKG students manifested their love for animals through their oratory skills. Students of UKG drew the animals and filled colours in them. Headmistress Ritu Syal said the “day was an opportunity to commemorate our love and respect for animals and gave us a chance to do something special to highlight their importance in the world”.