BCM Foundational Stage, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana

The school celebrated World Animal Day. This day is celebrated to honour the relationship between humans and the animals aiming at the global objective of uniting people for welfare of fauna. To generate the feeling of empathy and compassion for all living beings, the school had planned various activities. Nursery students made collage with the help of animals’ stickers. LKG students manifested their love for animals through their oratory skills. Students of UKG drew the animals and filled colours in them. Headmistress Ritu Syal said the “day was an opportunity to commemorate our love and respect for animals and gave us a chance to do something special to highlight their importance in the world”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel didn't start this war but will finish it: Netanyahu Benjamin shares video of air strikes on Gaza
PM Netanyahu lashed out Hamas saying that they will pay the ...
LeT terrorist involved in killing of Kashmiri Pandit gunned down in encounter
The police claimed one of the slain Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) ul...
Huge fire at PGI's Nehru Hospital, 400 patients shifted late night
Patients requiring ventilators were moved to designated area...
Israel blockades Gaza as it counters Hamas firepower
Calls 3L reservists; ultras threaten to kill captives; toll ...
18-year-old girl held for beheading 2 minor sisters in Uttar Pradesh
The minor girls, Surbhi and Roshni, were found with their th...