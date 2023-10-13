BCM Foundational Stage, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana

The school celebrated World Smile Day. The day signifies the importance of “smile” as the universal sign of hope and happiness and the blooming buds rendered this message by preparing smileys. Headmistress Ritu Syal said, “Sharing our smile with someone in need is a simple, but valuable gesture of empathy and kindness.” Principal DP Guleria conveyed the message that “smile has the power to take many miles. Always keep smiling and keep moving ahead in life. Bring smiles to the faces of others through acts of kindness, community work, and of course offering your own lovely smile to brighten anyone’s day”.