BCM Foundational Stage, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana

Communication plays a vital role in maintaining relations and cultural exchange within the country. Keeping this in view, the school celebrated National Post Day to create awareness among the students about the importance of postal services in our lives. Kids participated in different activities planned for the day. Nursery kids prepared envelopes. LKG students prepared a letter box. The blooming buds of UKG wrote a ‘Thanks giving letter’ to their parents. Headmistress Ritu Syal said, “Although we are living in the age of emails, mobile phones and faxes but we must not forget that it is the postal service that has remained the largest mode of communication in India.” Principal DP Guleria said, “Postal services strive to keep us connected with our dear ones.”
