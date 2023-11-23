BCM Foundational Stage, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana

The school celebrated World Kindness Day. To inculcate the spirit of kindness among kids, various activities were planned for the day. The little students participated in poster-making activity. Kids were given awareness on the transportation system and different modes of travelling in the country as the World Public Transport Day was celebrated on the same day. Kids were asked to bring toy models. Children’s Day was also celebrated. Various fun-filled and sports activities and games were organised for the kids.
