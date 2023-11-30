BCM Foundational Stage, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana

Television is one of the most wonderful inventions of science and technology. The school celebrated World Television Day with a plethora of activities. It is a day to honour Philo Tylor Farnsworth, the designer of the first television. Television plays an important role in everybody’s life. Positive TV shows reinforce healthy emotional, behaviour and teaches kids social skills. Students of Nursery and LKG participated in making model of television using craft paper, ice-cream sticks, buttons, etc. Kids of UKG and UKG exhibited their talent through the Ad Mad show.