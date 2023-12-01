BCM Foundational Stage, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana

The school organised ‘Air your Fav: Show and Tell competition’ to strengthen the verbal skills of young minds. Students of LKG participated in the competition which helped them to build their self-confidence and self-esteem. It enabled them to improve their descriptive skills by communicating feelings, thoughts and emotions with words. Kids spoke on different topics, such as ‘Save nature’, ‘Save water’, ‘Social Media’, ‘Mobile Phone’, ‘Rainbow’, ‘Solar System’, etc. Headmistress Ritu Syal stated that ‘Show and Tell’ acts as an icebreaker and helps children to connect with their peers in new ways.
