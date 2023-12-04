BCM Foundational Stage, Ldh

The school celebrated Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary. A special assembly was conducted to mark the occasion and bring home the relevance of the festival to the young generation. Tiny tots of LKG and UKG visited the neighbourhood Gurdwara (Sector 32-A) . The festival was celebrated by all the students with great pride, honour and respect. Headmistress Ritu Syal opined that the students through celebrations must have learnt the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev. Principal DP Guleria conveyed the message that we should forever seek God's blessings for the fraternity and hope to be on the right path as chosen by him.